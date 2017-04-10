Eating the best New Mexican red and green chile in Santa Fe
I wasn't sure which chile pepper to pick when a waiter asked what sauce I wanted with my heaping, hot plate of enchiladas in Santa Fe, New Mexico. That's because chile is the backbone of New Mexican culture and cuisine - a flavorful fusion of Spanish, Mediterranean, Mexican, Pueblo, Native American and a little bit Cowboy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 8
|Curious
|78
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
|God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|xxx
|7
|drugs
|Mar 31
|hdhwh15
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 25
|xxx
|6
|Illegals have residence have a license Military...
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|1
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC