Cultural Atlas: Cady Wells
In a catalog of essays, Georgia O'Keeffe was quoted as saying, "I believe we are the two best painters working in our part of the country." The "we" she was referring to included herself and artist Cady Wells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|8
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 12
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
|God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|xxx
|7
|drugs
|Mar 31
|hdhwh15
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 25
|xxx
|6
|Illegals have residence have a license Military...
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC