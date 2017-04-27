Could Albuquerque consider a soda tax?

While the vote on a soda tax in Santa Fe is less than a week away, KRQE News 13 has learned that there are already discussions about trying it in Albuquerque too. While some people are concerned the tax would hit low-income and working class families the hardest, KRQE News 13 also talked to people who said the tax is a good idea to fund pre-kindergarten for kids in need.

