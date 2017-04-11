Correction, April 11, 2017

Correction, April 11, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

A story published on Page A-7 of the Tuesday, April 11, 2017, edition of The New Mexican , about a Santa Fe man sentenced to jail time for a drunken-driving conviction, incorrectly reported that the sentence was for Paul Heidel's seventh DWI. It was the sixth DWI conviction for Heidel, 63. Thank you for reading 5 free articles on our site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) 8 hr Really 80
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... Apr 6 Yeah 17
God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13) Apr 2 xxx 7
drugs Mar 31 hdhwh15 1
Donald Trump for President Mar 25 xxx 6
Illegals have residence have a license Military... Mar 24 Upset Parent 1
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Mar 19 lambert 1
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Ferguson
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,828 • Total comments across all topics: 280,253,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC