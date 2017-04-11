Correction, April 11, 2017
A story published on Page A-7 of the Tuesday, April 11, 2017, edition of The New Mexican , about a Santa Fe man sentenced to jail time for a drunken-driving conviction, incorrectly reported that the sentence was for Paul Heidel's seventh DWI. It was the sixth DWI conviction for Heidel, 63. Thank you for reading 5 free articles on our site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|8 hr
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
|God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|xxx
|7
|drugs
|Mar 31
|hdhwh15
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 25
|xxx
|6
|Illegals have residence have a license Military...
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|1
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC