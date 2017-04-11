Correction, April 11, 2017

A story published on Page A-7 of the Tuesday, April 11, 2017, edition of The New Mexican , about a Santa Fe man sentenced to jail time for a drunken-driving conviction, incorrectly reported that the sentence was for Paul Heidel's seventh DWI. It was the sixth DWI conviction for Heidel, 63. Thank you for reading 5 free articles on our site.

