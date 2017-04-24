Community coming together to keep prom goers away from alcohol
The Santa Fe Prevention Alliance, along with local law enforcement and the Student Wellness Action Team are trying to keep alcohol out of the hands of minors during prom and graduation season. Friday morning, the students visited several gas stations and grocery stores that sell alcohol in Santa Fe.
