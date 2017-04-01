CommentaryMinimum-wage issues should ...

CommentaryMinimum-wage issues should cause vetoMinimum-wage issues...

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

Minimum-wage issues here show governor should veto bill Las Cruces learned a lesson about wage consequences the hard way. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://lcsun.co/2onL5nK New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez announced last weekend that she'd veto a proposed increase in the state's minimum wage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... 4 hr They 9
drugs Fri hdhwh15 1
God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13) Thu xxx 6
Donald Trump for President Mar 25 xxx 6
Illegals have residence have a license Military... Mar 24 Upset Parent 1
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Mar 19 Justine 77
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Mar 19 lambert 1
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,985,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC