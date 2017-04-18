Cathedral Park gets ready for its close-up
Brett Chomer, of Brett Chomer Studios, powerwashes a monument Friday in Cathedral Park. Monuments are being restored for the upcoming exhibition 'The Prado in Santa Fe,' in Cathedral Park, featuring 93 full-scale reproductions organized by the Museo Nacional del Prado del Spain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|23 hr
|anything
|5
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr 19
|coyote505
|8
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 12
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
|God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|xxx
|7
|drugs
|Mar 31
|hdhwh15
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 25
|xxx
|6
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC