Budget woes could force two Santa Fe schools to close

The impact of our state's budget crisis is being felt at school districts around the state, so much so that the Santa Fe Public Schools district is considering closing two elementary schools. Officials with the district say they are trying to get ahead of the millions of dollars of decreased funding they're expecting.

