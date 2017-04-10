Bridge project to block West Alameda Street
West Alameda Street will be blocked to traffic for two days beginning Monday morning while workers move power lines and place girders for the new DeFouri Street bridge, just west of downtown Santa Fe. A city news release said West Alameda will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Monday and remain blocked through 6 p.m. Tuesday.
