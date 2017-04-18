Arts collective to expand, buys Santa Fe Caterpillar plant
A former plant owned by a mining and construction equipment company in Santa Fe will become the new site of Meow Wolf's creative exhibits as the arts production business expands nationally. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday that Meow Wolf purchased the former Caterpillar facility where workers assembled engine components up until the plant's closure last year.
