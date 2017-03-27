Arrest made in killing of man seen be...

Arrest made in killing of man seen being thrown off bridge

A 30-year-old man is accusing of killing another man seen being thrown off a highway bridge in a rural area of northern New Mexico. Richard Joseph Griego is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of 37-year-old Jimmy Griego, whose body was found Tuesday in the Pecos River in Ribera, a village located 35 miles southeast of Santa Fe.

