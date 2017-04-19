April 19 Morning Rush: Car stuck on ART platform in Nob Hill
Many hope this is now a sign of things to come. They city is trying to calm those concerns saying once ART buses are up and running the area around the platforms will be safer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|8 hr
|coyote505
|8
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Apr 12
|Really
|80
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Apr 6
|Yeah
|17
|God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13)
|Apr 2
|xxx
|7
|drugs
|Mar 31
|hdhwh15
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 25
|xxx
|6
|Illegals have residence have a license Military...
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC