Albuquerque construction contractor a...

Albuquerque construction contractor announces US Senate bid

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this Tuesday, April 18, 2017 photo Republican construction contractor Mick Rich of Albuquerque stands outside the New Mexico state Capitol building in Santa Fe, N.M. Rich of Albuquerque is pursuing the GOP nomination to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich - becoming the first challenger in the 2018 political race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac... 15 hr coyote505 8
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Apr 12 Really 80
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... Apr 6 Yeah 17
God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13) Apr 2 xxx 7
drugs Mar 31 hdhwh15 1
Donald Trump for President Mar 25 xxx 6
Illegals have residence have a license Military... Mar 24 Upset Parent 1
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Santa Fe County was issued at April 20 at 5:43AM MDT

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,019 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC