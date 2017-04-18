Alberta MLA heads to New Mexico to ta...

Alberta MLA heads to New Mexico to talk trade with U.S. officials

Edmonton-Decore MLA Chris Nielsen is heading to Santa Fe, N.M. on Thursday to discuss trade between Alberta and the United States at a committee meeting of the National Council of State Legislatures , a bipartisan organization that serves members and staff of U.S. state governments. The trip comes after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction over dairy-related trade issues with Canada on Tuesday.

