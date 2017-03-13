Woman suing Education Department clai...

Woman suing Education Department claims she was paid less because of her gender

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

A woman who worked for the state Public Education Department for more than two years filed a lawsuit in the state's First District Court in Santa Fe earlier this month, claiming the department violated the Equal Pay Act by giving her a lower salary than it gave three male colleagues who did the same work. The suit, filed March 10 by Dorothy Arnao, says that although her skills and experience were equal to those of the three men, Arnao earned "nearly $20,000 less than two of them while performing equal work," and less than the third man, as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President Mar 10 xxx 5
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Mar 9 Maria 76
Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15) Mar 8 xxx 4
Searching for friends of Desmond McWilliams (Aug '12) Mar 6 rod leach 6
News Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M Feb '17 Sergei 5
News Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera Feb '17 I think 3
News Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09) Feb '17 CityDifferent 94
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,481 • Total comments across all topics: 279,575,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC