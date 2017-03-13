Woman suing Education Department claims she was paid less because of her gender
A woman who worked for the state Public Education Department for more than two years filed a lawsuit in the state's First District Court in Santa Fe earlier this month, claiming the department violated the Equal Pay Act by giving her a lower salary than it gave three male colleagues who did the same work. The suit, filed March 10 by Dorothy Arnao, says that although her skills and experience were equal to those of the three men, Arnao earned "nearly $20,000 less than two of them while performing equal work," and less than the third man, as well.
