Video: Mana s throat-cutting gesture to officer ends in arrest
A woman was convicted of aggravated battery for setting her husband on fire, but new video shows what her husband did in court during her trial that landed him behind bars too. "Hey, I'm in jail," James Coriz is heard saying in lapel video from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15)
|16 hr
|xxx
|4
|Searching for friends of Desmond McWilliams (Aug '12)
|Mar 6
|rod leach
|6
|Donald Trump for President
|Feb 26
|xxx
|4
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Feb 9
|Sergei
|5
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|Feb 7
|I think
|3
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|CityDifferent
|94
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan '17
|Wahla
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC