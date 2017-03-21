The DitchRider posted a blog post
I first met Debbi at the Fixed & Free bike shop where the new bike shop owner, Sam, graciously shared his space and let us have monthly readings, the name of his shop and the forms of poems so happily entwined. Debbi's work caught my attention then with themes so primal and relevant, au currant and ancient.
