T-shirt critical of Governor Martinez stirs reaction
Whether you're a Republican or Democrat and you run for public office, any politician can be subject to satire. One New Mexico artist has created a T-shirt that doesn't portray Gov. Susana Martinez in the best light.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|drugs
|15 hr
|hdhwh15
|1
|God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13)
|Thu
|xxx
|6
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|Thu
|pvtryan
|6
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 25
|xxx
|6
|Illegals have residence have a license Military...
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|1
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Mar 19
|Justine
|77
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC