Settlement possible for immigrant detainee lawsuit
A federal judge has granted preliminary approval for a settlement of a class-action lawsuit regarding the alleged illegal detention of immigrants at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center. Settlement possible for immigrant detainee lawsuit FARMINGTON - A federal judge has granted preliminary approval for a settlement of a class-action lawsuit regarding the alleged illegal detention of immigrants at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|Sat
|xxx
|6
|Illegals have residence have a license Military...
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|1
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Mar 19
|Justine
|77
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
|Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15)
|Mar 8
|xxx
|4
|Searching for friends of Desmond McWilliams (Aug '12)
|Mar 6
|rod leach
|6
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Feb '17
|Sergei
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC