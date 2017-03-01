Sergio Moyano at SFCC Visual Arts Gallery
Etchings, monotypes, watercolors, drawings, and paintings by Sergio Moyano are on view in A Lifetime in the Making , a retrospective exhibit of the artist's works. Born in Argentina in 1934, Moyano became interested in Op Art and abstraction and developed his printmaking skills at Ron Adams' Hand Graphics shop in Santa Fe in the 1970s.
