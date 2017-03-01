Senate claims fourth annual victory in charity game
Sen. Howie Morales, D-Silver City, left, and Sen. Benny Shendo Jr., D-Jemez Pueblo, defend against Rep. Gail Armstrong, R-Socorro, as she tries to control the ball Wednesday night during the New Mexico state legislators' 2017 Hoops 4 Hope basketball game. Clyde Mueller/The New Mexican Sen. Howie Morales, D-Silver City, right, shoots under defensive pressure from Rep. Bill McCamley, D-Mesilla Park, during the New Mexico State legislators' 2017 Hoops 4 Hope basketball game Wednesday at Santa Fe High Schoool's Tony Roybal Gymnasium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|Feb 26
|xxx
|4
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Feb 9
|Sergei
|5
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|Feb 7
|I think
|3
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|CityDifferent
|94
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan '17
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan '17
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan '17
|Mikey
|12
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC