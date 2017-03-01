Senate claims fourth annual victory i...

Senate claims fourth annual victory in charity game

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Sen. Howie Morales, D-Silver City, left, and Sen. Benny Shendo Jr., D-Jemez Pueblo, defend against Rep. Gail Armstrong, R-Socorro, as she tries to control the ball Wednesday night during the New Mexico state legislators' 2017 Hoops 4 Hope basketball game. Clyde Mueller/The New Mexican Sen. Howie Morales, D-Silver City, right, shoots under defensive pressure from Rep. Bill McCamley, D-Mesilla Park, during the New Mexico State legislators' 2017 Hoops 4 Hope basketball game Wednesday at Santa Fe High Schoool's Tony Roybal Gymnasium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President Feb 26 xxx 4
News Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M Feb 9 Sergei 5
News Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera Feb 7 I think 3
News Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09) Feb 1 CityDifferent 94
News NM Legislature may move to open primaries Jan '17 Wahla 5
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan '17 MadeInTaos 2
News Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda Jan '17 Mikey 12
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Santa Fe County was issued at March 02 at 2:12PM MST

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,067 • Total comments across all topics: 279,275,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC