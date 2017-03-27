See a very young moon March 28

See a very young moon March 28

March 28, 2017 - if you're far enough west with respect to the International Date Line, and especially if you're in the Northern Hemisphere, you've got a good shot at seeing the whisker-thin young waxing crescent moon after sunset. That's true even though - according to your calendar - new moon comes today.

Winter Storm Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at March 29 at 3:22AM MDT

