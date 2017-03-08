'Scalped': Gil Birmingham, Irene Bedard & Chaske...

'Scalped': Gil Birmingham, Irene Beda...

WGN America has rounded out its lead cast for drama pilot Scalped , which begins production next month, in Santa Fe, NM. Gil Birmingham , Irene Bedard and Chaske Spence join previously announced Alex Meraz and Lily Gladstone in the project, which features a predominantly Native America cast.

