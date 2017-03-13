'Save our schools,' teachers tell state public officials
With just two days to go in the legislative session and lawmakers still hammering out a budget to send to the governor's desk, demonstrators marched around the state capitol building before delivering letters to Gov. Susana Martinez. Fed up with years of budget cuts, teachers voiced their concerns.
