Santa Fe schools responds to state's concerns over rally
Santa Fe Public Schools is firing back at the Public Education Department by defending itself over concerns it may have broken the law by using taxpayer money to promote a political rally at the Roundhouse earlier this month. During a special meeting Thursday afternoon, the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education threw its support behind Superintendent Veronica Garcia.
