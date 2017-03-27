Santa Fe schools responds to state's ...

Santa Fe schools responds to state's concerns over rally

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: KOB-TV

Santa Fe Public Schools is firing back at the Public Education Department by defending itself over concerns it may have broken the law by using taxpayer money to promote a political rally at the Roundhouse earlier this month. During a special meeting Thursday afternoon, the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education threw its support behind Superintendent Veronica Garcia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... 9 hr pvtryan 6
Donald Trump for President Mar 25 xxx 6
Illegals have residence have a license Military... Mar 24 Upset Parent 1
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Mar 19 Justine 77
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Mar 19 lambert 1
Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15) Mar 8 xxx 4
Searching for friends of Desmond McWilliams (Aug '12) Mar 6 rod leach 6
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at March 30 at 2:52PM MDT

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,500 • Total comments across all topics: 279,935,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC