Santa Fe Public Schools declares early release day Thursday for legislative rally

Santa Fe Superintendent of Schools Veronica C. Garca has declared an early release day for staff and students Thursday in support of a Save Our Schools rally at the Roundhouse at 3 p.m. "It pained me to consider giving up a school day," said Garcia in a letter Wednesday. "The financial situation of the District is dire and will only get worse if there is not a compromise between the Legislature and the Governor.

