Santa Fe police arrest suspected child predator
Sgt. David Webb with SFPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit said his team has undergone two years of specialized training. They've learned how to engage suspected predators online and set up successful meets to make arrests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Mar 19
|Justine
|77
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 10
|xxx
|5
|Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15)
|Mar 8
|xxx
|4
|Searching for friends of Desmond McWilliams (Aug '12)
|Mar 6
|rod leach
|6
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Feb '17
|Sergei
|5
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|Feb '17
|I think
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC