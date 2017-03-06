'Right to die' bill in New Mexico heads to Senate committee
SANTA FE, N.M. AP x2014 A proposal that would allow terminally ill patients in New Mexico to end their lives with help from doctors faces its first test in the state Senate.The Democratic-controlled Senate Public Affairs Committee is scheduled Friday to debate a bill opposed by the Catholic Church and Gov. Susana Martinez.
