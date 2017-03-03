Report: Santa Fe officer who hit pedestrian was not speeding
The report says the officer was going 40 to 45 miles per hour in the posted 45 mile per hour area along Cerrillos Road when he hit and killed a 41-year-old Francisco Navarette last month. The officer was on his way to take a woman to jail at the time.
