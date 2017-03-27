Rail Runner Zia station to open next month in Santa Fe
A Rail Runner station in Santa Fe nearly eight years in the making will open for business next month, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican . The Zia station is located at Zia and St. Francis Drive.
