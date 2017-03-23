Police investigating bomb threat at gas station
Santa Fe police are investigation a reported bomb threat at an Allsup's gas station at the intersection of Cerrillos Road and Guadalupe Street. Details were not immediately available on the incident and police are advising people to avoid the area where police are assembled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|Sat
|xxx
|6
|Illegals have residence have a license Military...
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|1
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Mar 19
|Justine
|77
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
|Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15)
|Mar 8
|xxx
|4
|Searching for friends of Desmond McWilliams (Aug '12)
|Mar 6
|rod leach
|6
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Feb '17
|Sergei
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC