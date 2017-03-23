Police investigating bomb threat at g...

Police investigating bomb threat at gas station

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Santa Fe police are investigation a reported bomb threat at an Allsup's gas station at the intersection of Cerrillos Road and Guadalupe Street. Details were not immediately available on the incident and police are advising people to avoid the area where police are assembled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President Sat xxx 6
Illegals have residence have a license Military... Mar 24 Upset Parent 1
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Mar 19 Justine 77
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Mar 19 lambert 1
Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15) Mar 8 xxx 4
Searching for friends of Desmond McWilliams (Aug '12) Mar 6 rod leach 6
News Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M Feb '17 Sergei 5
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC