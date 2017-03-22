Pippin Contemporary Welcomes Cairo-born Painter Bassmi Ibrahim to Growing Roster of Artists
Pippin's mission of providing visitors "a sensory experience of color & mood" is perfectly embodied in the work of abstract artist Bassmi Ibrahim. Bassmi's paintings represent an entirely new oeuvre for the gallery.
