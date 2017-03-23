PED investigating Santa Fe Public Sch...

PED investigating Santa Fe Public Schools over rally at Roundhouse

21 hrs ago

The Public Education Department is launching an investigation into Santa Fe Public Schools exactly a week after the superintendent dismissed schools early so that students and teachers could attend a rally at the Roundhouse. Seven Santa Fe public school buses shuttled students, teachers and parents to a rally at the Roundhouse last week for those interested in protesting education budget cuts, according to a district spokesperson.

