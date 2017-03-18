NM Legislature awaits likely vetoes on new taxes
NM Legislature awaits likely vetoes on new taxes SANTA FE, N.M. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2n93vYb New Mexico state flags are raised in the New Mexico state Senate in Santa Fe on Friday in anticipation of the legislative session. New Mexico lawmakers are confronting budget shortfalls, frustration over a weak economy, and concerns about violent crime and school performance as they convene on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 10
|xxx
|5
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Mar 9
|Maria
|76
|Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15)
|Mar 8
|xxx
|4
|Searching for friends of Desmond McWilliams (Aug '12)
|Mar 6
|rod leach
|6
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Feb '17
|Sergei
|5
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|Feb '17
|I think
|3
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|CityDifferent
|94
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC