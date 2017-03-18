NM lawmakers OK watered-down payday loan reforma

NM lawmakers OK watered-down payday l...

NM lawmakers OK watered-down payday loan reform

Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

New Mexico lawmakers have passed a proposal capping the amount of interest and fees charged by the payday loan industry in one of the nation's poorest states. NM lawmakers OK watered-down payday loan reform bill SANTA FE - New Mexico lawmakers have passed a proposal capping the amount of interest and fees charged by the payday loan industry in one of the nation's poorest states.

