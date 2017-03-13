New Mexico Senate backs veto override on teacher sick leave

New Mexico state Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, urges lawmakers and the public to support an unusual attempt to override a veto by New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez at the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The Senate voted to override bill that would have allowed teachers to take more than three days of annual sick leave without being penalized on performance evaluations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.