There are on the Silver City Sun-News story from Yesterday, titled New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal crisis. In it, Silver City Sun-News reports that:

Martinez said she would soon be calling lawmakers back to Santa Fe to renegotiate the $6.1 billion budget and to address the shortage of operational funds for the current year. New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal crisis Martinez said she would soon be calling lawmakers back to Santa Fe to renegotiate the $6.1 billion budget and to address the shortage of operational funds for the current year.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.