New Mexico governor pressures Senate to act ona

Republican Gov. Susana Martinez is pressuring the Democratically controlled state Legislature to move forward with confirmation hearings for nominations that include agency heads and university regents. New Mexico governor pressures Senate to act on nominations SANTA FE, N.M. - Republican Gov. Susana Martinez is pressuring the Democratically controlled state Legislature to move forward with confirmation hearings for nominations that include agency heads and university regents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.