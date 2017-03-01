New Mexico governor pressures Senate to act ona
Republican Gov. Susana Martinez is pressuring the Democratically controlled state Legislature to move forward with confirmation hearings for nominations that include agency heads and university regents. New Mexico governor pressures Senate to act on nominations SANTA FE, N.M. - Republican Gov. Susana Martinez is pressuring the Democratically controlled state Legislature to move forward with confirmation hearings for nominations that include agency heads and university regents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|Feb 26
|xxx
|4
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Feb 9
|Sergei
|5
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|Feb 7
|I think
|3
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|CityDifferent
|94
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan '17
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan '17
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan '17
|Mikey
|12
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC