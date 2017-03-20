New Mexico budget standoff has no quick fix
A political standoff over how to fund New Mexico state government and public schools during the coming fiscal year is showing no sign of quick resolution. Bills that would authorize $6.1 billion in state spending and companion revenue increases from taxes and fees had not yet reached the governor's desk on Monday because of clerical requirements.
