New Mexico budget standoff has no qui...

New Mexico budget standoff has no quick fix

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

A political standoff over how to fund New Mexico state government and public schools during the coming fiscal year is showing no sign of quick resolution. Bills that would authorize $6.1 billion in state spending and companion revenue increases from taxes and fees had not yet reached the governor's desk on Monday because of clerical requirements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) 19 hr Justine 77
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Sun lambert 1
Donald Trump for President Mar 10 xxx 5
Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15) Mar 8 xxx 4
Searching for friends of Desmond McWilliams (Aug '12) Mar 6 rod leach 6
News Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M Feb '17 Sergei 5
News Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera Feb '17 I think 3
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,805 • Total comments across all topics: 279,694,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC