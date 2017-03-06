New Mexican Fisheries Biologist Recei...

New Mexican Fisheries Biologist Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

SANTA FE, N.M. - - New Mexico Department of Game and Fish fisheries biologist Marc Wethington has received a lifetime achievement award from the American Fisheries Society. Wethington, a 21-year veteran of the department, received the society's Fish Head of the Year Award at a recent meeting in Farmington.

