New company offers 'dinosaurs' for parties
Dinosaurs are coming back to life in New Mexico, at least that's how it looks according to Bri Jobe, the co-owner of Santa Fe-based company Wild Dinosaurs Entertainment. The brand new company debuted this week, showing off dinosaur costumes and performers who are now available for events and parties.
