Moriarty man jailed in child solicitation sting

Santa Fe police arrested a 32-year-old Moriarty man Wednesday on suspicion of child solicitation by an electronic communication device as part of an undercover sting. Police say Michael Domsonthought he was communicating online with a 12-year-old girl when he asked for a sexual encounter in mid-March.

