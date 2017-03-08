Lyme support group to hear from acupu...

Lyme support group to hear from acupuncturist March 14

Midcoast Lyme Disease Support & Education presents Rhonda Feiman, licensed acupuncturist and Chinese herbalist, as its guest speaker Tuesday, March 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Knox Center, 6 White St. In private practice in Belfast since 1993, Feiman primarily uses the Toyohari method of Japanese acupuncture, which uses gentle and powerful non-insertion needle techniques. She also practices Japanese acupuncture in the style of Kiiko Matsumoto, Chinese acupuncture, and pediatric acupuncture.

