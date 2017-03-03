Lecture to focus on Equal Rights Amendment in NM
Lecture to focus on Equal Rights Amendment in NM Jamie Bronstein's lecture will be at 1 p.m. March 9 at Branigan Cultural Center Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2lmYcVp LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State University Professor Jamie Bronstein will lecture on the topic: "Ladies, Have You Heard?: The Strange History of the Equal Rights Amendment in New Mexico." Bronstein's presentation will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Branigan Cultural Center , 501 N. Main St. People who are physically handicapped or have a disability that requires special accommodations to enable them to participate in the event should call the cultural center, 575-541-2154, 48 hours before the lecture.
