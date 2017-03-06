Judge sentences killer of two Santa Fe teens to prison

Ricardo "Ricky" Martinez was sentenced to two terms of life in prison Monday for the execution-style murders of Santa Fe teenagers Anamarie Ojeda, 13, and Venancio Cisneros, 18, who police he killed over a drug debt of a few hundred dollars. The 22-year-old Santa Fe man said nothing on his own behalf at his sentencing in state District Court.

