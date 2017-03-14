Innovative coffee machine built in New Mexico bringing Third Wave coffee to homes
Could this be the future of coffee making? A machine built right here in New Mexico is taking coffee to the next level. From Starbucks, to K-Cups, to brewing up a pot with your Coffee Mate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 10
|xxx
|5
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Mar 9
|Maria
|76
|Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15)
|Mar 8
|xxx
|4
|Searching for friends of Desmond McWilliams (Aug '12)
|Mar 6
|rod leach
|6
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Feb '17
|Sergei
|5
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|Feb '17
|I think
|3
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|CityDifferent
|94
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC