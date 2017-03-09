New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has vetoed a bill that would have increased the number of sick days that public school teachers can take without impacting their job performance evaluations. New Mexico governor vetoes more sick days for teachers SANTA FE - New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez has vetoed a bill that would have increased the number of sick days that public school teachers can take without impacting their job performance evaluations.

