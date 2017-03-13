Gay Couple Says Straight Couple with ...

Gay Couple Says Straight Couple with Kids Punched and Choked Them in Santa Fe Parking Lot: WATCH

A gay couple in Santa Fe, New Mexico say they were attacked by a straight couple with kids outside Kai Sushi restaurant after the couple had given them "dirty looks" inside the establishment. "They definitely were aiming a lot of the anger at me because of how I look, I'm certain," Pryor said.

