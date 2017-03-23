French persuasion: Serenata of Santa Fe
Violinists David Felberg and Ruxandra Marquardt, violist Shanti Randall, cellist Dana Winograd, and pianist Yi-heng Yang gather for this weekend's concert by Serenata of Santa Fe, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. Yang performs three movements from Messiaen's Vingt regards sur l'enfant JA©sus, and all pitch in for FaurA©'s Piano Quintet No. 2 in C minor.
