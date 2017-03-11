EPIC Consulting Group is expanding to Colorado
First Quarter expansion with EPIC Consulting Group, Inc. so far has started off with a bang. Fabian CDeVaca has spear headed that expansion by completing our management training program just in time for the beginning of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|20 hr
|xxx
|5
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Mar 9
|Maria
|76
|Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15)
|Mar 8
|xxx
|4
|Searching for friends of Desmond McWilliams (Aug '12)
|Mar 6
|rod leach
|6
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Feb 9
|Sergei
|5
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|Feb '17
|I think
|3
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|CityDifferent
|94
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC