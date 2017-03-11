EPIC Consulting Group is expanding to...

EPIC Consulting Group is expanding to Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

First Quarter expansion with EPIC Consulting Group, Inc. so far has started off with a bang. Fabian CDeVaca has spear headed that expansion by completing our management training program just in time for the beginning of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President 20 hr xxx 5
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Mar 9 Maria 76
Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15) Mar 8 xxx 4
Searching for friends of Desmond McWilliams (Aug '12) Mar 6 rod leach 6
News Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M Feb 9 Sergei 5
News Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera Feb '17 I think 3
News Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09) Feb '17 CityDifferent 94
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,478,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC